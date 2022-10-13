UN Resolution Against Russia is Diplomatic Terror, Lavrov Says

On Wednesday, the UNGA passed a resolution condemning the referendums held in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the approval by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) of a resolution against Russia was reached by intimidating developing countries.

"The methods of diplomatic terror were used by the West, shamelessly, openly twisting the arms of developing countries, and threatening them with all sorts of punishments." Lavrov said.

"Only by such blatant blackmail, by such threats, was it possible to make that result possible," he explained.

"We understand everything perfectly and the assertion of the Americans that they don't pressure anyone and that everyone votes as they want is a lie. And they know it too."

NATO yearly combined military spending

1200 Billion dollars



versus



Russia yearly military spending

50 Billion dollars



NATO spends 24 times more than Russia, for not much better capacities.



It tells a lot about the corruption and waste that goes into MIC and politicians. pic.twitter.com/3s2roWsZoC — Angelo Giuliano ���� ����/ living in ���� (@Angelo4justice3) October 13, 2022

The resolution was approved with 143 votes in favor and votes against from Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria. Thirty-five countries abstained from voting, including China, South Africa, India and Cuba.

The UNGA demanded that Russia reverse its actions on the status of the four regions as well as immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.