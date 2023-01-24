DPR Head on Kiev's Proposal to Belarus for Non-aggression Pact

Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday that Ukraine's non-aggression pact proposal to Belarus is aimed at buying time.

"Naturally, Kiev is trying to present its initiative to sign a non-aggression pact with Belarus as a peaceful idea," Pushilin said via his Telegram channel.

In this regard, the DPR acting head made a comparison with the 2014 Minsk agreements. Pushilin said the Minsk accords "were signed not to implement them, but to gain time and flood Ukraine with weapons."

"Lying is the name of the current quasi-state strategy of Ukraine," Pushilin said, pointing to the maneuvers of the "Ukrainian regime" to "pass off the immorality and double face of its policy as heroism and humanism in the eyes of the national public opinion."

Ukraine has proposed signing a non-aggression pact, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday. The president said Kiev's move comes as it continues to train militants who pose a potential threat to Belarus' national security.

"On the one hand, they ask us not to fight against Ukraine under any circumstances, not to move our forces there. They offer us to sign a non-aggression pact. On the other hand, they cook this explosive mixture and arm them," Lukashenko said as quoted by the state news agency Belta.