On Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled a village in the Khomutovsky district in the Kursk region.
"Power supply facilities were damaged, as a result of which the Iskra village was left without power," said Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region.
"According to my information, the Khomutovsky district is being shelled. The village of Iskra is de-energized," he stressed.
Currently, there are about 16 families in the area. So far, however, there are no civilian casualties.
"As soon as the security forces allow it, the electrical engineers will go out to carry out the repairs," local authorities reported.
At the same time, Ukrainian troops fired three 155-mm caliber shells at the Kuibyshevsky district, the Donetsk representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of War Crimes Affairs of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.
"Fire was recorded from the side of the Ukrainian armed formations in the direction: 13:30 (Moscow time) - the Karlovka settlement," the authorities said.