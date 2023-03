Putin Condemns Terrorist Attack in Russia's Bryansk Region​​​​

The Ukrainian saboteurs attacked two settlements, killed two civilians and injured a child.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin called the incident that happened earlier in Russia's southern Bryansk region a "terrorist attack," adding that the perpetrators had targeted civilians.

"The soldiers and officers of the Russian army... are courageously, heroically fulfilling their duties, protecting Russia from neo-Nazis and from terrorists," Putin said.

"Those who have committed another terrorist act today, another crime, they have entered the border area and opened fire on civilians," Putin said, adding that the perpetrators knew that they were shelling a civilian car and that there were civilians and children inside the vehicle.

Putin said that the neo-Nazis that commit such violent acts will not succeed, and will eventually be crushed, the Kremlin said.

Earlier on Thursday, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered Russia from Ukraine in the morning. The saboteurs had attacked two settlements, killed two civilians and injured a child.

According to preliminary information, the saboteurs may have also taken up to six people hostage, TASS reported citing a source from law enforcement.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the country's armed forces are currently taking measures to liquidate the armed Ukrainian nationals, who have violated the state border.