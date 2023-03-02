The U.S., NATO and the EU are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime and "direct accomplices of terrorists," said Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday that NATO's delivery of aircraft to Ukraine would mean the alliance's direct entry into the war against Russia.

Medvedev said that "the direct entry of Atlanticists into the war against Russia" will trigger consequences, as "all persons who make decisions on the supply (repair) of such equipment or weapons, along with foreign mercenaries and military instructors" will become "legitimate military targets."

The Russian diplomat said that a country can be recognized as a participant in hostilities if, in addition to supplying weapons, it trains personnel to use them.

In this regard, Medvedev said that the Ukrainian military is receiving training from Canada and Germany on the use of Leaopards.

U.S., NATO and the EU are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime and "direct accomplices of terrorists," the Deputy Chairman said, referring to the recent events in the Bryansk region.

Ukrainian saboteurs have infiltrated the Klimovsky district, killing two people and injuring a 10-year-old boy, Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said today.

The attack was considered a terrorist act by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the situation in the region had been brought under control. Armed Ukrainian nationalists who entered the region were hit by a massive artillery attack, the FSB said.