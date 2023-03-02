The West Is Converting The G20 Agenda Into A Circus: Lavrov

The Russian chancellor explained that Western delegates to the Group of Twenty meeting in India tried to blame Russia for their failed economic policies.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western delegations to the Group of Twenty (G20) meeting in New Delhi, India, of converting the work on this organization’s agenda into a circus.

"I would like to apologize to Indian and Southern colleagues for the unseemly behavior of several Western delegations who turned work on the G20 agenda into a circus as they tried to blame Russia for their failed economic policies.

He condemned that representatives of the Western countries that sabotaged a United Nations (UN) resolution on the security crisis in Ukraine in 2015 currently promote the armed conflict by supplying arms to the Kyv army.

"Western policies against Russia are a means of attack that provoke the global degradation of economic relations," Lavrov said, recalling that journalist Seymour Hersh found evidence showing that the U.S. sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022 to end gas trade between Germany and Russia.

PUTIN: "The Western elite make no secret of their goal, which is, I quote, “Russia’s strategic defeat.” What does this mean to us? This means they plan to finish us once and for all.



"We insist on a fair and prompt investigation about the Nord Stream pipelines destruction," Lavrov stressed, adding that Russian authorities should participate in the case. In other remarks, he urged to take initiatives to counter economic sanctions and other attempts to violate international free trade.

He stressed that the West imposes arbitrary caps on the prices of Russian crude oil while most of the Ukrainian grain, which is transported through the Black Sea thanks to the agreement sealed in 2022 in Turkey, is sold to the European Union at prices below the market.

"Lots of donative loads of Russian fertilizer for Africa are still blocked in the ports of Europe. The West unscrupulously buries this and other humanitarian initiatives to counter the global economic and food crisis,” Lavrov stated.