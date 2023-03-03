We Will Always Remember Hugo Chavez: Russian FM Lavrov

"He really left us with a very deep impression about the principles that, without ceasing to be an earthly man, he promoted in the international arena," the Russian diplomat said.

On Friday, Russian Federation's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov evoked the historical figure of Commander Hugo Chavez, the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution whose death anniversary Venezuelans will remember next Sunday.

"We pay tribute to Hugo Chavez, who passed away 10 years ago, leaving a deep mark not only in the history of his country and Latin American, but also in the history of the world community," Lavrov said, pointing out that the late Venezuelan president was an unwavering defender of equality in international affairs.

"In his speeches and activities on the international scene, Hugo Chavez maintained a firm stance in favor of the need to respect the principles of the United Nations Charter and in favor of the inadmissibility of some countries submitting to the dictation and monopoly of others," he added.

The Russian diplomat also highlighted the passion with which the Bolivarian leader expressed his principles, which made his proposals and thoughts highly respected.

"We remember how widely he was received, even by those who disagreed with him. Even opponents of Hugo Chavez recognized the magnitude of his personality."

From @tri_continental and @ISB_VE comes our very special dossier on the theory of Hugo Chávez, who left us ten years ago. A spectacular text that begins the excavation of the thought of Chávez, the innovations in the socialist tradition: https://t.co/VTvSq011Qd — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) February 28, 2023

Regarding his historical legacy, Lavrov stressed that Chavez once again placed the concept of "The Great Homeland" at the center of regional integration processes.

"He laid one of the most important stones in the foundations of Latin American solidarity, which is now manifested in the actions of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States as well as in the initiative of his successor, President Nicolas Maduro, who has called on the Latin American and the Caribbean countries to remain united on the international stage."

Lavrov also highlighted that Hugo Chavez prompted deep sympathy among the citizens of Russia, a country that remembers him as "a very close and good friend."

"He really left us with a very deep impression about the principles that, without ceasing to be an earthly man, he promoted in the international arena," the Russian diplomat said, stressing that "we will always remember Hugo Chavez."