Putin Signs Law Suspending New Start Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law suspending Russia's participation in the New START strategic arms reduction treaty, according to the presidential decree.

"Russia is scheduled to suspend the [START III] Treaty between Russia and the U.S. on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, signed in Prague on April 8, 2010," the document reads.

According to the document published on the official Russian legal information portal, the law enters into force after its official publication. The decision to resume Russia's participation in the treaty will be up to the head of state.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia's participation in the New START Treaty. In his annual message to the Federal Assembly, Putin said that Moscow would resume nuclear weapons tests if Washington was the first to resume them.

On February 22, the law was unanimously adopted by the State Duma and approved by the Federation Council.

The START III Treaty was signed in Prague in 2010 for an initial period of 10 years and entered into force in 2011. It limits U.S. and Russian strategic arsenals to a maximum of 700 deployed missiles, 1 550 warheads and 800 deployed and reserve launchers.

By decision of Moscow and Washington, the agreement was extended in 2021 for five years, until February 5, 2026.

According to the federal law "On International Treaties of the Russian Federation," the President is empowered to suspend the application of an international treaty recognized as binding by a federal law in situations requiring urgent measures.