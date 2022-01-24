Russia Can't Ignore NATO Military Buildup Amid Ukraine Tensions

The U.S. and its allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in Eastern Europe.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian military cannot ignore an increase in military activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as tensions regarding Ukraine have flared up.

He made the remarks during his daily briefing shortly after NATO said its allies are "putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in Eastern Europe" to deter Russia.

In addition to the NATO maneuvers, Ukrainian authorities are concentrating a huge amount of forces on the line of contact with the two self-proclaimed republics in Donbass. The threat of provocations by Kiev in the Donbass region in east Ukraine is now higher than ever, the spokesman stressed.

The current escalation of tensions was caused by the United States and its NATO allies, who have launched a propaganda campaign full of lies against Russia, Peskov said.

If anyone is in any doubt about the rank stupidity of @NATO #US #UK & @EU_Commission-@eu_eeas on issue of #Ukraine they need look no further than leading members pouring Arms+Fighter Jets into E-#Europe in what can only represent massive provocation against #Russia#HairTriggers https://t.co/wXAALfK3Wy — Gregory (@Rasputinish) January 24, 2022

On Monday, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said that some U.K. embassy staff and dependents are being withdrawn from Ukraine, but the embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work.

"The FCDO advise against all travel to Donetsk oblast, Luhansk oblast and Crimea. The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the rest of Ukraine," it said.

Meanwhile, Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that "we are not going to do the same thing because we don't know any specific reasons."