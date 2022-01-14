US: No Need for Hotline With Russia to Release Tension on Ukraine

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that the defense department does not see as necessary a hotline with Russia to release the tensions on Ukraine.

Kirby said during a press briefing that "there's no deconfliction line in Ukraine with Russia, but we have many lines of communication with Russia including direct communication with Russian military leaders." "We have direct lines of communication with them, so I don't think we need a hotline necessarily with respect to Ukraine," he added.

Following the allegations of Russian troops buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion, tensions around the country intensified over the past several weeks.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the accusations, noting that NATO's military activity in Russian borders proximities is considered a threat to its national security. Russia has also highlighted its right to move forces within its territory.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US had information Russian operatives had been placed in eastern Ukraine to conduct a "false-flag" operation. This would allow Russia to accuse Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack. https://t.co/j7UrspGmKF — Arzu Geybulla (@arzugeybulla) January 14, 2022

During this week, U.S., NATO, and Russian officials have held a series of meetings to discuss bilateral issues and European security, focusing on risk reduction and arms control.

Russia released security proposals for NATO and the U.S. at the end of 2021 as tensions continued to escalate around Ukraine. Moscow demanded special guarantees on NATO's not expanding eastward. The U.S. remarks it will not allow anyone to limit NATO's open-door policy shut.