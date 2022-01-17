According to a story published in the Yahoo portal, former members of National Security and Ukrainian special forces have been secretly trained by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States (CIA).

Former members of special forces and National Security told the Yahoo portal that the CIA is in charge of a secret training program for special forces in Ukraine.

On Monday, the TV network Russia Today noted that the training plan began in the U.S. in 2015, during Barack Obama's administration and continued under the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations.

The sources stated that the paramilitaries working with the CIA started to visit eastern Ukraine in 2015 for consultations and said that the training included the use of weapons, camouflage techniques, land navigation, intelligence, and other areas.

According to a senior U.S. intelligence official, the multi-week training was aimed to assist in data collection. The main objective of the training was to improve the capabilities of Ukrainian troops to resist the Russian military in the event of an eventual Moscow offensive, stated a former senior officer who decided to remain anonymous.

Another former CIA official, which the Yahoo portal disclosed knew the detail of the program, said the intention was to “train insurgency” and teach the Ukrainian military how to “kill the Russians.”

In another interview, a former senior U.S. intelligence official stated that the servicemen trained were to be “insurgent leaders” in the case of a Russian invasion. He asserted that the U.S. trained them for eight years and as a result, “they are very good fighters.”