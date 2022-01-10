Biden Gave $200 Million Security Aid to Ukraine Late December

Joe Biden's administration quietly approved an additional $200 million in security aid to Ukraine in late December, CNN reported Monday.

According to the report citing four people familiar with the matter, much of the $200 million package included military equipment such as small arms, ammunition, security radios, and medical equipment.

The media outlet adds that Congress was notified of the White House decision earlier this month, but other U.S. officials learned of the matter through classified channels.

The report says that the new security assistance will take some time to reach Ukraine.

It further says, citing two congressional aides, that the Biden administration wanted to keep this new security package secret ahead of the US-Russia security talks that took place in Geneva on Monday.

Another source told CNN that the additional $200 million in security aid to Ukraine is not substantial enough to deter any Russian aggression.

Kiev has made it clear that it wants more security assistance beyond the defensive weaponry already being provided by the U.S.

Western countries accuse Russia of allegedly deploying thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for aggressive action.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Following Monday's talks between Washington and Moscow, a Council between Russia and NATO will meet in Brussels this Wednesday to discuss this issue, among others.