Russia Refutes U.S. "Fact Sheet" on Ukraine Crisis

The U.S. Department of State has released a fact sheet titled "Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine" merely a day before talks between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva on Friday.
RELATED:
US: To Reply Next Week to Russian Security Guarantees Proposal
The Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs slammed the publication, criticizing it and indicating it as a clear provocation, as it contains false information concerning Russian policy toward Ukraine.
The Ministry provided extensive evidence that refutes the long list of 'facts' that describe the usual Western rhetoric of painting Russia as the "aggressor" and an emerging threat to all Western countries.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova indicated that the fact sheet was "shaped on the basis of separate scenarios taken out of context" and defines methods attributed to Russia "that have nothing in common with reality."
Russia indicated that the U.S. government has been dragging out discussions on a draft treaty and agreements on legally binding security guarantees between Moscow and Washington. At the same time, the U.S. continues to escalate sanctions against Russia.
As a result, there have been no breakthroughs on talks between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, in Geneva.
Agreements have been made to resume discussions in the coming week. The Russian side hopes that the U.S. does not further stagnate discussions and agreements can be reached before any further escalation in tensions between Moscow and Washington, with the Ukraine crisis at its core.