Russia Refutes U.S. "Fact Sheet" on Ukraine Crisis

The Russian Foreign Ministry provided evidence-based refutation of the U.S. Department of State's fact sheet "Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine."

The U.S. Department of State has released a fact sheet titled "Fact vs. Fiction: Russian Disinformation on Ukraine" merely a day before talks between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva on Friday.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs slammed the publication, criticizing it and indicating it as a clear provocation, as it contains false information concerning Russian policy toward Ukraine.

The Ministry provided extensive evidence that refutes the long list of 'facts' that describe the usual Western rhetoric of painting Russia as the "aggressor" and an emerging threat to all Western countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova indicated that the fact sheet was "shaped on the basis of separate scenarios taken out of context" and defines methods attributed to Russia "that have nothing in common with reality."

�� #Opinion by Maria Zakharova:@StateDept released a "fact sheet" exposing "a Russian disinformation effort" on #Ukraine.



Whether these are outright lies or just ignorance, one thing is for sure - only the Ministry of Truth could have released it.



�� https://t.co/fEAmv63BKR pic.twitter.com/Z2KlN9e1zm — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) January 21, 2022

Russia indicated that the U.S. government has been dragging out discussions on a draft treaty and agreements on legally binding security guarantees between Moscow and Washington. At the same time, the U.S. continues to escalate sanctions against Russia.

As a result, there have been no breakthroughs on talks between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, in Geneva.

Agreements have been made to resume discussions in the coming week. The Russian side hopes that the U.S. does not further stagnate discussions and agreements can be reached before any further escalation in tensions between Moscow and Washington, with the Ukraine crisis at its core.