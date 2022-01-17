Russia Warns About Military-Political Situation in the World

The Russian Defense Minister spoke about the priorities for the development of the Army and Navy at an extended meeting with the heads of this portfolio, state authorities and public organizations, which President Vladimir Putin attended.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu drew attention today to the worsening of the military-political situation in the world and the increase of tension on the country's western and eastern borders.

He warned that the United States increased its advanced military presence on the borders of the Eurasian nation, has on a rotating basis around eight thousand soldiers in Eastern Europe, and established an operations command in Germany, according to the TASS news agency.

Shoigu also stated that U.S. units deployed their global missile defense system in the Pacific Ocean.

At the same time, he explained that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) established in the British city of Norfolk a joint command to carry out operations and control oceanic communications in the North Atlantic and the Arctic.

In another part of his briefing, he stressed that the Russian Armed Forces completed all assigned tasks in 2021 and their combat capabilities increased by 12.8 percent, which ensures their progressive development, he said, following the president's instructions.

According to the Defense Minister, by 2022, the number of military personnel employed in Russia will increase by 14,700, 3,000 military facilities will be put into operation, and new types of weapons and equipment will be supplied.

Shoigu drew attention to many repairs that accumulated over the years of infrastructure in military units, noted that measures are being taken while announcing the request for the country to triple the funds allocated for such needs.

He highlighted that the country improved the capabilities and control technologies of the Unified Space System with the launch of the fifth Kupol spacecraft.

It also meant the creation of two new military bases in the Arctic, the organization of the combat service of air defense units and coastal missile systems, and the reconstruction of five airfields in that region.

"The set of implemented measures allowed us to reliably close Russia's Arctic borders against aggressive military activities of foreign states," he stressed.