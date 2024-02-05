Rise in Israeli Citizens Attacks on Christians -Bishop Emeritus

"There are more and more attacks on Christians and Christian holy sites by Israeli extremists," said Munib Younan.

The Palestinian bishop emeritus of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Munib Younan, denounced on Monday an increase in attacks by citizens of Israel against Christians in occupied East Jerusalem.

Speaking to the press, Younan said that the Israeli government is failing to take seriously the accountability of the perpetrators, while "there are more and more attacks on Christians and Christian holy sites by Israeli extremists."

"If one person is punished, this will be a deterrent," said the bishop emeritus, who warned that the attacks will continue in the event that the perpetrators are not held accountable.

On that occasion, Younan referred to the spitting and insults that two Jewish settlers uttered on Sunday against a Christian cleric in occupied East Jerusalem. The two settlers were placed under house arrest pending an investigation.

In this regard, he stated that the Israeli police do not react to attacks against Christian clerics. "House arrest is not a deterrent," the bishop said, noting that "the continued attacks are an indication of the incitement taking place in Jewish religious schools."

Israeli occupation forces have killed 27,450 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and injured 66,835 others since October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In the occupied West Bank, 381 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, while 4,400 others have been injured and 6,512 have been detained in the same period.



