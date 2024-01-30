Israeli Fire Continues to Ravage Gaza Strip

According to official data, fighter jets also bombed a target in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Strip.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army continued its offensive against the Gaza Strip, with its epicenter in the southern city of Khan Yunis, where dozens of dead and wounded are reported, as well as intense fighting with Palestinian militiamen.

The official Wafa news agency reported clashes and incursions by the Israeli air force in the Batn al-Samin area and in the Al-Amal neighborhood, located in that city.

At dawn on Tuesday, artillery shelling resumed in the vicinity of the Nasser hospital, which has been under siege for more than a week, the media outlet stressed.

After razing the north of the coastal enclave, the military launched a large-scale operation against the town, considered a stronghold of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Israeli military tanks have raided the yard of al-Amal Hospital and ordered Palestinians to evacuate the place immediately, says Saleem Abu Rass, PRCS relief coordinator.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/1KGJc726KJ pic.twitter.com/3q9thlZWZT — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 30, 2024

Wafa said that the city of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, was also hit in recent hours by Israeli missile barrages.

According to official data, fighter jets also bombed a target in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Strip.

According to the source, at least 20 citizens were killed and others, mostly children and women, were injured last night by the attacks of the Armed Forces of the neighboring country.

Furthermore, official data states that more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed and 65,000 injured in the territory since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on October 7 last year.