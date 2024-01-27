Palestinians Killed in Gaza Amounts 26.257

On the day that the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Israel killed 174 Palestinian.

The number of Palestinians killed, most of them children and women, by Israel’s continuous attacks on the Gaza Strip since 7 October increased to 26,257, while another 64,797 were injured, the local Ministry of Health reported.

In its updated report this Saturday, the ministry indicated that the Israeli occupying forces committed 18 massacres in the last 24 hours, killing 174 Palestinians and injuring 310 others, on the day that the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads because rescuers cannot reach them," the statement said.

The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) has warned that the Israeli attacks against infrastructure in Gaza and cold weather are making the Palestinian enclave “completely uninhabitable,” and added his office was also “very worried about the impact of the rainy, cold weather”.

A Palestinian child inadequately dressed and shivering from the cold, attempts to warm his hands in Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/rOopYrKlD9 — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 27, 2024

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said Israeli soldiers arrested medical personnel in the raid on Al-Kheir hospital, depriving patients of the medical care they needed.

The Palestinian Red Crescent revealed that contact with staff there was completely cut off, as Israeli forces surrounded and besieged Al-Amal Hospital.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed deep concern about Israeli military conduct in Gaza after the Israeli occupying forces attacked Al-Kheir Hospital and besieged Al-Amal Hospital.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of continued fighting in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, and today’s attack on Al-Kheir Hospital in Gaza is deeply worrying," said the WHO chief.