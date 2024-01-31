UN Envoy Highlights UNRWA’s Key Work in Gaza

The UN envoy further stressed the importance of increasing the flow of commercial goods into Gaza, in addition to humanitarian aid.

UN envoy Sigrid Kaag said Tuesday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plays an irreplaceable role in providing critical assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza said in statements to the press that there is no substitute for UNRWA's capacity, expertise and the essential services it provides to Palestinians.

Sigrid Kaag, told reporters that any replacement would require a political decision by the UN General Assembly.

Following allegations of involvement of some UNRWA staff in the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, UNRWA operations now face uncertainty due to the suspension of funding by several donor countries, including the U.S.

“It is very critical that we recognize the central role that @UNRWA plays in the Gaza Strip in the delivery of humanitarian aid.”



– Sigrid Kaag, Senior Humanitarian & Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. https://t.co/k10L1Rrn9p — United Nations (@UN) January 31, 2024

Kaag also denounced that ongoing conflicts have hampered aid efforts and pointed to the absence of a cease-fire in Gaza.

The UN envoy further stressed the importance of increasing the flow of commercial goods into Gaza, in addition to humanitarian aid. "There will be no recovery, let alone reconstruction in the future, without that broad bandwidth," he said.

With an investigation underway, UN Secretary-General António Guterres had said that any employee implicated will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.