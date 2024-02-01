Iranian FM Discusses Gaza Truce with Palestinian Leaders

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation forces since last October 7 has risen to 27,019.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian discussed the ceasefire proposal in the besieged Gaza Strip with both the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), Ismail Haniya, and the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Najala.

In two separate telephone conversations, the foreign minister stressed the paramount importance of achieving an immediate cessation of Israel's crimes against the Palestinians in Gaza in the interest of stability and peace in the West Asian region.

He noted that only the Palestinians have the right to make decisions about their future. "No party can impose its will and political plans" on the Palestinian people, the Iranian foreign minister noted.

For his part, the Hamas Political Bureau chief referred to the proposed political initiatives and plans to put an end to Israel's crimes in Gaza. Haniya said that in case the initiatives meet the highest interests of the Palestinian nation, the Resistance groups will accept them.

Moreover, in a telephone conversation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Najala, Amir Abdolahian raised the urgent need or regional and international attempts to stop Israel's atrocities in Gaza, provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and oppose the forced migration of Palestinians.

On this occasion, Ziad al-Najala affirmed that the Resistance and the Palestinian people will win the battle and that the Israeli authorities have no choice but to "submit to the iron will of the Palestinian people."

