Journalists Murdered by Israel Are Remembered in Brussels

"Politicians are not brave... We need a strong political discourse that upholds international law," IFJ Secretary said.

On Monday, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) organized a vigil in front of the European Union Council and the European Commission in Brussels to pay tribute to 113 media workers killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Accompanied by the National Union of Journalists and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the IFJ called for an immediate halt to war crimes against information professionals.

Journalists wearing press bulletproof vests surrounded a representation of a coffin symbolizing the journalists killed in Palestine.

They recited the names, ages, and dates of death of some of the deceased in a war that has an unprecedented "mortality rate compared to any other conflict in the last 100 years."

Israeli attacks against Gaza have resulted in the highest-ever recorded number of reporters killed in a war: at least 113, including journalists and media employees, according to the latest count by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

"Politicians are not brave and are the world's biggest problem because we need a strong political discourse that upholds international law," IFJ Secretary Anthony Bellanguer said, adding that journalists face harsh living conditions in Gaza.

"They need clothing, food, and above all water. Our colleagues are completely exhausted and depressed," he pointed out.

Three months ago, children in Gaza held a press conference in english to beg the world to stop the bombardment. Nearly 14,000 children have been killed since then. No one listened. Don’t stop talking about Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9stSHSvgpm — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 5, 2024

During their protest in Brussels, IFJ members demanded that Israel allow the entry of foreign professionals into Gaza to document the conflict.

"We want the deaths to stop, and we want the European Union institutions and national governments to make them stop because they have the power to pressure Israel to halt the aggression," a journalist using a megaphone demanded.

On February 26, journalists will hold another day in solidarity with Palestinian journalists and in support of the victims of the Israeli offensive against Gaza.