Removing Armed Groups From Colombia-Venezuela Border a Priority

The fight against illegal groups on the Venezuelan-Colombian border is a priority to rebuild ties between the two nations, Colombia's president-elect Gustavo Petro said.

Speaking to local station W Radio, Petro said, "There are some priority issues: opening trade on the border, recovering the border for both sides, which implies moving, cornering and evicting the armed groups that today are on both sides of the border of an illegal nature."

Petro said that as of August 7, when he takes office, both Colombia and Venezuela must work together towards smoothing and restoring the trade relationship at the border, mainly among small producers.

"Once we take office on August 7, after the inauguration, we will start building the institutions that existed before: there were economic, political and diplomatic ones," the president-elect said.

Petro also addressed the exchange relationship issue at the border. In this regard, he said it is necessary to set up specific mechanisms to exchange Venezuelan dollars for Colombian pesos.

In the interview, Petro made known that shortly after being elected, he had a conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro; however, no specific issues were discussed on that occasion, Petro said.