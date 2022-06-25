Venezuela Recognizes Political Will for Relations With Colombia

In statements to Union Radio, the Venezuelan western state´s highest authority said that the formal opening of the border crossings between the two countries will bring huge beefits to the economy of the region.

The contact held with the Venezuelan governmnet shows the political will of president-elect of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, for opening the binational border, Tachira´s governor, Freddy Bernal, acknowledged.

In statements to Union Radio, the Venezuelan western state´s highest authority said that the formal opening of the border crossings between the two countries will bring huge beefits to the economy of the region.

For the last two years -he recalled- contacts have been maintained with the authorities of the Colombian department of Norte de Santander; the border remained closed “only and exclusively” by instructions of the outgoing president, Ivan Duque, Bernal said.

El gobernador de Táchira, Freddy Bernal, informó que la inminente reapertura formal de los pasos fronterizos entre Colombia y Venezuela traerá beneficios a la economía,dijo que ya Fedecámaras Táchira y la Cámara de Ureña estan listos para apertura de la frontera @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/vhmrGqg9kz — ROBERTO LUNA 1960 (@1960_luna) June 24, 2022

The governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, reported that the imminent formal reopening of the border crossings between Colombia and Venezuela will bring benefits to the economy, he said that Fedecamaras Táchira and the Chamber of Ureña are ready to open the border @NicolasMaduro

“We are sure that with President Petro, a humanist president, of peace and brotherhood, we are going to rest a little from receiving permanent attacks from Colombia towards Venezuela”, the governor stated, while reiterating the denunciation of destabilizing acts organized in the neighboring country with the endorsement of the authorities.

�������� Colombia's newly elected president, Gustavo Petro has announced he will reopen the country's border with Venezuela – a move that experts say will pave the way for closer diplomatic ties after years of frosty relations



Via @elpaisinenglish https://t.co/AmEbE8Qtx8 — EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) June 24, 2022

Freddy Bernal also expressed his hope that in the future there will be greater controls in the so-called irregular crossings on the Colombian side.

The senior official indicated that the opening of the border will open a wide range of businesses and will boost economic sectors such as tourism, transportation, and the generation of jobs on both sides of the border.