Venezuela Recognizes Political Will for Relations With Colombia

The contact held with the Venezuelan governmnet shows the political will of president-elect of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, for opening the binational border, Tachira´s governor, Freddy Bernal, acknowledged.
RELATED:
Regional Peace Boosted by Colombia-Venezuela Relations Reset
In statements to Union Radio, the Venezuelan western state´s highest authority said that the formal opening of the border crossings between the two countries will bring huge beefits to the economy of the region.
For the last two years -he recalled- contacts have been maintained with the authorities of the Colombian department of Norte de Santander; the border remained closed “only and exclusively” by instructions of the outgoing president, Ivan Duque, Bernal said.
The governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, reported that the imminent formal reopening of the border crossings between Colombia and Venezuela will bring benefits to the economy, he said that Fedecamaras Táchira and the Chamber of Ureña are ready to open the border
@NicolasMaduro
“We are sure that with President Petro, a humanist president, of peace and brotherhood, we are going to rest a little from receiving permanent attacks from Colombia towards Venezuela”, the governor stated, while reiterating the denunciation of destabilizing acts organized in the neighboring country with the endorsement of the authorities.
Freddy Bernal also expressed his hope that in the future there will be greater controls in the so-called irregular crossings on the Colombian side.
The senior official indicated that the opening of the border will open a wide range of businesses and will boost economic sectors such as tourism, transportation, and the generation of jobs on both sides of the border.