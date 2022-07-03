Venezuela Denounces Planning of Attacks From Colombia

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounces the planning of attacks against the national electrical grid and members of the government from Colombia.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced on Saturday the planning from Colombia to perpetrate attacks against the national electric system and members of his government, and urged the Armed Forces to be alert.

"Let's defeat the threats that the outgoing government of Colombia intends to make against our homeland", said the president.

The President's denunciation was made during the promotion of the professional military personnel of the Presidential Honor Guard and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) held in Caracas, where he also highlighted the commitment of the agents to Venezuelan constitutionality.

It is worth mentioning that the sectorial Vice-President of Public Works and Services and Minister of Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol, stated that there was a failure in the Pan-American Substation due to the explosion of a power transformer, affecting several areas of Caracas.

#Venezuela | The Venezuelan Government denounced this Saturday a new sabotage to the National Electric System (SEN), which affected several sectors of the capital, Caracas.https://t.co/Q9LtOWltWY pic.twitter.com/1hBP68iquA — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 2, 2022

He added that the explosion was caused by the impact of a bullet, "which evidences the sabotage and the continuity of the electric war. We will provide more details in the next few hours", he said.

The affected areas of the Libertador municipality were Nueva Granada, San Pedro, Santa Mónica, Los Chaguaramos and part of Fuerte Tiuna, "the failure was caused by the explosion of a power transformer affected by a bullet impact, which is evidence of sabotage", Reverol pointed out.