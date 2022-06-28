Truth Commission Advocates for Peace in Colombia

The Final Report of the Colombian Truth Commission was presented at the Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater in the Colombian capital, Bogotá.

The act of delivery of the Truth Commission's final report was attended by the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, who received the first copy of the text. "We have to cut the cycle of violence," Petro said.

For just over three years, the Truth Commission, created in the 2016 Havana Peace Agreement, investigated the events that led to nearly six decades of armed conflict in Colombia.

The task was carried out by thirteen Truth Commissioners, chaired by Father Francisco de Roux, who formally began their work on November 29, 2018. The research team was also composed of 290 people in Bogotá, 200 people distributed in the territories and 120 transcribers.

It has come to light that the text addresses measures and suggestions on issues such as the progress of the Peace Agreement, how to deal with drug trafficking violence, how to overcome impunity, guarantees for the reparation of victims and the transformation of the security sector. In addition, recommendations to consolidate democracy and the transformation of territories, among others.

“Pedimos a la sociedad el compromiso de asumir un cambio profundo en los elementos culturales que nos llevaron a la incapacidad de conocer al otro y la otra como seres humanos de igual dignidad”: @FranciscoDeRoux, presidente @ComisionVerdadC#HayFuturoSiHayVerdad pic.twitter.com/x5UfydCW8k — Comisión de la Verdad (@ComisionVerdadC) June 28, 2022

"We ask society for the commitment to assume a profound change in the cultural elements that led us to the inability to know the other as human beings of equal dignity," Francisco De Roux, president of the Truth Commission.

During the presentation ceremony, the president of the Truth Commission, Francisco De Roux, made a call to "stop the war from all sides." The day when "peace is a duty and a right of obligatory compliance as expressed in our Constitution" should not be deferred, the official said.

Notwithstanding the signing of the Havana peace accords, Colombia is experiencing a wave of violence that increased during the government of Iván Duque, which is now coming to an end.

Gustavo Petro has reiterated on several occasions his commitment to materialize what was agreed in the agreement signed between the State and the FARC, affirming that his government will accept the contributions delivered by the Truth Commission.

"The truth has a meaning that is not that of revenge but that of dialogue, agreement, coexistence and reconciliation," Petro said.

