Referendum in Mexico to Decide AMLO’s Permanence in Office

The referendum on the permanence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in office until 2024 began this Sunday in Mexico, as reported by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Approximately 93 million voters will be able to vote in this recall referendum. According to the country's Constitution, the recall will only proceed if the turnout exceeds 40% and more than 50% choose to impeach the president.

According to local media reports, the recall referendum of AMLO began this Sunday at 08: 00 local time with the setting up of polling stations in most parts of the country.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador exercised his right to vote in the morning at a polling station located near the National Palace.

The Mexican president said that taking part in this unprecedented exercise in Mexico is of utmost importance, stating that democracy must become a habit in the country. In this sense, he said that democracy is the best political system and that it is a lifestyle that should prevail in all sectors of society.

Thanks to the Federal Electoral Institute (@INEMexico), this week, Mexicans residing abroad could vote safely and from our homes, both for the Revocation of Presidential Process (recall referendum) & the governorship of some states #VotoExtranjero #RevocacionDeMandato #Referendum pic.twitter.com/hRGqO2VTeR — Rodolfo Padilla ® (@Rodolfo_Padilla) April 10, 2022

This referendum was promoted by the president and his party Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (National Regeneration Movement), with the objective of carrying out an exercise of democratic participation, they said.

Mexicans are deciding this Sunday if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will continue in office until 2024 or not, after months of polemics and disputes.