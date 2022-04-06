Mexico: AMLO Announces First Public Report on Ayotzinapa Case

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the first public report concerning the Ayotzinapa case would be presented with all the elements and without a cover-up.

Obrador said this report would also clarify the motivation of the lies of the first official version of the last six-year term, known as the historical truth.

During a press conference at the National Palace, the president said that the report would be presented soon because it was not yet concluded. "We are making progress and we are making good progress, but there is still a lack. It is a commitment and commitments are fulfilled and there is no impunity", he said.

In this regard, Obrador went on to say that the ongoing investigation will have results and it will soon be possible to reveal what is believed to have really happened and who is responsible.

The Mexican president said he has committed to clarifying the case that adversaries would have already closed if his administration had not won. Still, since the people voted for a transformation, this and other cases will be explained.

De último momento: “Va a tener resultados, ahora ya hay más elementos y pronto ya vamos a dar a conocer lo que se considera sucedió realmente y quiénes son los responsables”,



"It is not being seen in isolation, it is to know the motives, to know who participated, why they lied, giving a version that does not correspond to what happened and the most important thing is to know where the young people are, everything complete," the president said.

On the other hand, he did not rule out an analysis of the federalization of the traditional rural schools. However, he made it clear that he can no longer commit himself to doing things that he may not be able to complete during his six-year term.

He gave us an example that he has worked to compensate for the effects of neoliberalism in the health sector, and now we are struggling to have the specialists needed, Obrador said, adding that the goal for next year is to have a quality health service, with doctors 24 hours a day.