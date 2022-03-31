Half of Mexico Suffers Heatwave With Temps Over 40 Degrees °C

A heatwave with a "warm to hot and very hot environment" will cause temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and affect half of Mexico's territory, in the east and southeast of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula reported Thursday by the National Water Commission

"The heatwave will persist in most of Mexico. For this afternoon, maximum temperatures are forecast, above 40 degrees Celsius in 14 entities," the entity reported on its Twitter account.

At the beginning of the boreal spring, 14 of the country's 32 states are suffering from a heat wave and drought: five in the north (Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas), another five entities in the south (Guerrero, Chiapas, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Yucatán) and four in the center (Puebla, Morelos, Hidalgo, and San Luis Potosí).

Temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are also expected in the center, southeast and the northern states of Sonora and Sinaloa (northwest).

Due to the high temperatures, authorities recommend the population take preventive measures, such as avoiding prolonged exposure to sunlight.

The indications include "adequate hydration, paying special attention to the chronically ill, children and the elderly," and following the indications of the Health and Civil Protection authorities.

The National Council for Fire Protection registers annually some 95,000 forest fires of different magnitude, but 90 percent are caused by human carelessness.

So far this year, some 30 such outbreaks have destroyed some 4,200 hectares of forest.

According to the National Coordination of Civil Protection, more than 1,500 combatants make up brigades against fire outbreaks.