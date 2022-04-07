Mexicans Support AMLO Ahead of Presidential Recall Referendum

“We go out to support AMLO... Let him continue in office so that corruption does not return," demonstrators exclaimed with megaphones.

On Wednesday, thousands of Mexicans carried out a rally to support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) ahead of a referendum to be held on April 10, when citizens will decide whether he should finish out the rest of his term or not.

“We go out to support AMLO... Let him continue in office so that corruption does not return," demonstrators exclaimed with megaphones.

A video screened by the rally organizers explained the President's campaign promises and the achievements of his administration, and showed AMLO urging citizens to participate in the upcoming referendum.

Marco Andrade, the coordinator of the "Let Democracy Follow” association, noted that AMLO reached achievements such as the no increase in fuel prices and the rise of taxes for entrepreneurs.



On International Women's Day, Mexico's President AMLO invited a group of women to chant their support for him.



"¡Es un honor estar con Obrador!"



Outside the building, members of the Mexican Navy in riot gear ward off ordinary women marching in the streets. pic.twitter.com/9QIUzf4O94 — N. Parish Flannery (@NathanielParish) March 9, 2022

“Citizens should fulfill their social commitment with AMLO and participate in the presidential mandate referendum because he has done nothing but work for their country,” he said. The National Electoral Institute (INE) noted that at least 40 percent of the citizenry must participate in the referendum for it to have a consequence on the presidential mandate. In such a case, the revocation will only proceed if an absolute majority chooses to remove AMLO from office. However, this is very unlikely to happen since the Leftist president registered an approval rate of 54 percent in a survey conducted by outlet El Financiero in March.