Cuba-Mexico: 17th Binational Interparliamentary Meeting

Cuban and Mexican legislators expressed their willingness to further inter-parliamentary ties and expand collaboration in all spheres.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the XVII Binational Interparliamentary Meeting held at the National Hotel of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, referred to the close relationship that brings together both legislatures, governments and people.

Esteban Lazo said that the relationship between the two nations is characterized by a high level of political dialogue and noted that both would hold a series of meetings throughout April and May before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visits the island.

The senior official added that the Cuban people are grateful for the support that the Mexican people and government offered to the island in the critical moments of the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic when Cuba also faced a worsening of the U.S. blockade.

At the head of the Mexican delegation, Senator Higinio Martínez said that Cuba and Mexico share fraternal and cooperative ties in several fields, noting that the two countries feel the same in their independent and anti-imperialist vocation. Martinez also thanked the Cuban doctors for their role in the fight against the pandemic in various Mexican regions.

Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, highlighted the work of Mexico as an important factor in regional integration and recognized its position at the head of the pro tempore Presidency pro tempore of CELAC. Periodico Giron Matanzas Cuba

The 17th Inter-Parliamentary Meeting, which will conclude on Saturday, will host four panels to discuss essential issues on the bilateral agenda, such as economic relations, health collaboration, multilateral cooperation, and educational, cultural, and sports ties.

Since 1996 the two legislatures convened these meetings to promote initiatives, find solutions to mutual problems, and outline strategies for cooperation.