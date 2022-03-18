Mexico: Congress Approves Ads On Revoking Presidential Mandate

"I welcome the adoption of this reform because it promotes participation in an important democratic process," President AMLO stated.

On Thursday, the Mexican Senate approved a legal reform allowing the Executive branch to promote the referendum on the revocation of the presidential mandate without such promotion being considered political propaganda.

The reform, which came into force on Friday, modified the electoral ban that prevented any government employee from urging the citizenry to participate in the consultation to be held on April 10.

"I welcome the adoption of this reform because it promotes participation in an important democratic process," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) stated, recalling that the referendum will allow citizens to qualify if he is fulfilling his mandate well.

He stressed that government employees will have to work hard to promote this process since a consultation made by outlet Capital 21 showed that 67,6 percent of possible participants in the referendum had not heard anything about it.



"To make citizens aware of the process, the National Electoral Institute (INE) must divulge how many voting boxes it will install and where they will locate them," AMLO stressed. He also recalled that many citizens will have to travel to participate in the referendum because not every municipality will have poll centers. Although the revocation consultation is not binding, Lopez Obrador reiterated that he will leave office if most citizens rate his management negatively. "A president should not wait until the end of his administration to resign if citizens consider revoking him or her appropriate," he stressed. However, this is very unlikely to happen since AMLO registered an approval rate of 54 percent in a survey conducted by the outlet El Financiero in March.