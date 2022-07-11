Putin-Erdogan Talk About Black Sea Shipping and Grain Exports

In their conversation, the two presidents discussed increasing trade, using national currencies in settlements, and pursuing an uninterrupted supply of energy resources.
The Kremlin said in a statement, "President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ahead of the Russian-Turkish high-level meeting planned in the near future, the leaders considered a set of issues of mutual interest."
According to the statement, the conversation focused on "further intensifying economic cooperation, including measures to improve its legal framework, increase trade volumes and use national currencies in settlements, as well as continue uninterrupted supplies of Russian energy."
The Kremlin added that the two presidents addressed the situation in Ukraine, about which they discussed coordinating efforts to guarantee safe navigation in the Black Sea and grain export to international markets.
The statement also said that on the Syrian settlement, "the importance of trilateral joint work - with the participation of Iranian partners - within the framework of the Astana process was emphasized."