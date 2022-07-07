Russia criticized the lack of attention paid to such events by the international community, pointing out that the UAF have occupied the roof of the building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in the city of Odessa and placed transportable missile systems there.



The head of Russia's National Center for Defense Management, Colonel General Mikhail Maizintsev, said on Wednesday that Ukrainian nationalists use medical facilities in the towns of Ugledar, Bakhmut and Konstantinovka, located in the Donbas region, for military purposes.

In particular, he explained that in Ugledar, Ukrainian nationalists have installed shooting positions and sniper nests in a dental clinic, while local residents were not informed about it.

He further stated that in Bajmut, the wounded Ukrainian nationalists were accommodated in a hospital and all civilian patients, regardless of their condition, were expelled from the medical facility.

Similarly, nationalists deployed heavy weapons firing positions in a hospital in Konstantinovka, with residents of nearby buildings held captive in the basement of the hospital.

Ukraine war. The nurse of the therapeutic department of the hospital No. 4 of Mariupol, Elena Serdyukova, says the militants from "Azov" fired their weapons from the hospital, and patients were forced to stay in the basements.



"We again call on the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other international organizations to influence Kiev and take effective measures to prevent Ukraine's armed formations from using medical infrastructure facilities for military purposes," Maizintsev said.

The Russian official criticized the lack of attention paid to such events by the international community, pointing out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have occupied the roof of the building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in the city of Odessa and placed transportable missile systems there.

Moscow launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Russian authorities have repeatedly made it clear that their operation poses no threat to the civilian population of Ukraine.