Previously, this right was enjoyed by residents of the breakaway Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as residents of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the granting of Russian citizenship for all Ukrainians.

Previously, this right was enjoyed by residents of the breakaway Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as residents of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

"Citizens of Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic... have the right to apply for Russian citizenship through the simplified route," the document reads.

Moscow recognized Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states on February 21, three days before it began its military space operation in Ukraine.

“There is a plan in Washington to sustain this conflict indefinitely. Ukraine is already effectively a failed state & could be erased from the map. We need a ceasefire. Australia should press for that because nobody from Washington is going to do it.” — Colonel Douglas Macgregor pic.twitter.com/SCWZsrnQlA — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) July 6, 2022

Residents of both breakaway regions of Ukraine had the right to apply for a Russian passport on the fast track since 2019 and, according to Russian statistics, more than 800,000 people took advantage of it.

This permit was extended on May 25, 2022 to residents of Zaporizhia and Kherson, whose pro-Russian administrations have expressed the desire to hold referendums for entry into Russia. Before the start of the Russian military campaign, more than 1.6 million people lived in the Zaporizhia region, while in Kherson the population exceeded one million people.

On May 30, Putin also signed a decree that simplified the granting of Russian citizenship to orphans and disabled Ukrainians. The decree concerns minors without filial protection and disabled people from the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as from the rest of Ukraine.