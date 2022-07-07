Russia: Lithuanian Corridor Could Cancel Retaliatory Measures

On Thursday, the Russian governor of the Kaliningrad Region said that the creation of a corridor via Lithuania could cancel Russia’s tit-for-tat measures.

The Russian Governor for the region of Kaliningrad, Anton Alikhanov said Thursday that a ‘green corridor’ via Lithuania, would be conditional in the process of negotiation, in light of the prohibition of transit through the Kaliningrad Region.

"This s one of negotiating positions we should maintain. You understand, if they do not return transit now, we will take tit-for-tat measures," said the Governor of Kaliningrad.

"Lifting of such restrictions can be linked with the creation of the corridor," he added.

The Governor suggested negotiating the creation of a corridor in Lithuania, where it will be possible to access the region without invading Lithuanian territory.

Kaliningrad propose d’interdire le transit des marchandises russes via les pays baltes: La région de Kaliningrad propose d’interdire les exportations et les importations russes via les pays baltes. C’est ce qu’a annoncé le gouverneur Anton Alikhanov. Les… https://t.co/S1kCo4aadl — Cameroun (@237online) July 5, 2022

Kaliningrad proposes to ban the transit of Russian goods via the Baltic countries: The Kaliningrad region proposes to ban Russian exports and imports via the Baltic countries. This was announced by Governor Anton Alikhanov.

He highlighted the fact that similar examples have been in history.