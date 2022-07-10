Russia Denounces US Intention to Extend Conflict in Ukraine

The statement called untenable the White House’s claims that the weapons supplied to Kiev are used for defensive purposes, and denounced that they are used to destroying cities in the Donbass region and constantly attack residential areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Russia denounced the unbridled desire of the United States to extend the conflict in Ukraine at all costs with new deliveries of multiple rocket launcher systems to Kiev.

“Washington does not bring peace, but, on the contrary, pushes the Ukrainian authorities towards new bloody crimes,” the Russian Embassy in Washington asserted in a statement released in Moscow by the Foreign Ministry.

The denunciations of the diplomatic mission are a response to the announcement made by U.S. President Joe Biden of sending a new military aid package worth 400 million dollars to the government of President Vladimir Zelensky. The package includes the supply of four HIMARS (high mobility artillery rocket system) multiple rocket launchers.

The Ukraine war profit math:



US gives Ukraine $ 2 billion worth of free weapons to fight Russia.



Raytheon + $31.3 billion

Lockheed + $37.7 billion

Northrop + $19.2 billion

GeneralD + $15.5 billion



Return of investment: $101.7 billion



From just 4 of 25 US arms manufacturers! pic.twitter.com/27R1AYcO5h — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 21, 2022

����������The US is complicit in war crimes! CNN published a report on the strikes on the DPR capital, which are carried out from the HIMARS MLRS supplied to Ukraine by the US. Journalists note that the range of HIMARS is about 44 miles. DPR & LNR civilian targets are being struck. pic.twitter.com/01SES1loYy — Nixin Wolf (@NixinWolf) July 7, 2022

“Every day civilians are killed in different districts of the capital of Donetsk, where there are not even Russian servicemen nearby,” the statement said and recalled the recent attack launched by Ukrainian forces, in which a 10-year-old girl was killed.

It stressed that more than 150 children have died at the hands of Nazis in eight years in the Donbass region.

HIMARS systems can be used with various projectiles. Their manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, notes that they can fire six Gmlrs guided missiles at a distance of 70 kilometers.