Canada's return of a Nord Stream pipeline turbine to Germany does not breach sanctions against Russia, according to the European Commission's spokesman for Climate Action and Energy, Tim McPhie.

Currently, only 40 percent of Nord Stream's capacity is being used by Gazprom to ship gas. In this context, Siemens Energy, in charge of the turbine's maintenance in Canada, claims that, after the repair, it cannot return to Germany due to Canada's sanctions against Russia.

Tim McPhie, in a briefing on Monday, said that the "EU sanctions regime does not affect technologies which are linked to the transport of natural gas," highlighting that gas transit equipment is not subject to these sanctions.

The spokesman said the situation with the disruption of supply through the Nord Stream pipeline is worrisome. He said that the European Commission expects gas supply to be resumed following the 10-day technical maintenance.



Calling on the EC to be prepared for any eventuality, the official added that the Commission would present a plan in mid-July to prepare winter gas stocks.

"So far, twelve Member States are experiencing supply interruptions from gas and from Russia and the situation is serious. We must be prepared for any eventuality and that is what we are doing." This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission, Tim McPhie.

Regarding Gazprom's reduction of gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline, German authorities doubted that it was only due to technical reasons.

Germany expects the pumping output will be fully reestablished once the turbine returns and the annual pipeline maintenance work, which will last until July 21, is completed.