Puebla Group Rejects US Harsh Policy Against Cuba

"The U.S. coercive measures against the Island go against international conventions and obey the anachronistic logic of the Cold War": Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister

On Thursday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed that the Puebla Group condemned the U.S. smear campaign and economic blockade against his country.

"We appreciate the solidarity of the Puebla Group with our people, who suffer the consequences of coercive policies that go against international conventions and obey the anachronistic logic of the Cold War," Rodriguez stated.

The forum also condemned that Havana-based American diplomats backed destabilization attempts to overthrow the Cuban revolution. “I wonder how the U.S. will react if our consular service in Washington interferes in this country’s internal affairs,” the chancellor argued.

"Cuba will always be grateful to the Puebla Group and continue to support it in the articulation of productive models and sustainable development programs for Latin America," he said.



.@SecBlinken announce new measures against #Cuba. The impotence and failure of his failed policy towards Cuba make them use ridiculous sanctions. Cuba lives, resists and advances with the dignity and creativity of its people. #UnblockedCuba pic.twitter.com/zmOY6BKsFy — Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda (@DrRobertoMOjeda) December 1, 2021

On Tuesday, the Puebla Group applauded Cuban doctors who helped Mexicans and Italians when their countries experienced their worst COVID-19 waves and scientists who developed the Abdala, Sovereign 02, and Sovereign Plus coronavirus vaccines.

"Cuban vaccines mean hope for millions of Latin Americans," the forum stressed, recalling that the Abdala vaccine has already been applied in Venezuela and Nicaragua successfully.

"We reaffirm our commitment to continue supporting regional efforts to contain the pandemic," Rodriguez said, stressing that the Cuban scientists currently develop a coronavirus vaccine specifically designed for the Omicron strain.