Cuba Thanks G-77 + China Group for Support Against US Blockade

The head of Cuban diplomacy also condemned the attempts to undermine multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter; the proliferation of unconventional wars and the recurrent imposition of unilateral coercive measures.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday thanked the Group of 77 plus China for supporting the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for six decades.

At the 45th Annual Ministerial Meeting of that bloc, within the framework of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Rodriguez charged that the US blockade was tightened opportunistically in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add to that policy; he said in his virtual intervention, the millionaire resources that Washington dedicates to subvert the constitutional order in Cuba. However, he affirmed that Cuba had developed a strategy to control COVID-19, which includes the total immunization of its population before the end of 2021.

As part of the global confrontation with COVID-19, Cuba has sent 57 medical brigades to 40 countries and territories. He noted that Cuba would not renounce its vocation of solidarity and humanistic cooperation, particularly in the face of the pandemic

Monday Pitch: The U.S. is still pushing it’s agenda as a tag along to real life crises of the Global South that *they* facilitate. It’s kind of like when Apple took away headphone jacks & said they could solve problems by selling their new AirPods... ❓ https://t.co/sX73CZndtd pic.twitter.com/vp9KUUO4y2 — Belly of The Beast (@bellybeastcuba) November 29, 2021

Rodriguez pointed out that Cuba will continue to defend the peoples' right to peace, development, social justice, self-determination and a democratic, fair and equitable international order.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated inequalities and exclusion in the world.

Developing countries face an increase in unsustainable external debt, the contraction of economic activity and the fragility of health and social protection systems. He claimed that all of these issues are a direct consequence of the irrational and unsustainable patterns of production and consumption of capitalism and decades of neoliberal policies.

The head of Cuban diplomacy also condemned the attempts to undermine multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, the proliferation of unconventional wars and the recurrent imposition of unilateral coercive measures.