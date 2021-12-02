Cuba Works on Vaccines Against New COVID-19 Variant

BioCubaFarma announced on Wednesday that Cuban scientists are now working to develop new vaccines to fight the new strain of Coronavirus.

Eduardo Martinez, president of BioCubaFarma, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Cuban scientists are working to develop a new variant of vaccines to strike strains like Omicron of the Coronavirus.

Martinez stated that research had been carried out regarding the behavior of the new COVID strain, and they are working to achieve results as soon as possible.

"If necessary, we will develop it in a short time," Martinez said.

BioCubaFarma's president declared, as a fundamental objective, achieving high levels of immunity to the Coronavirus, making it possible for countries to fight possible variants down the road.

He further stated that continuing with the vaccination campaign, including the booster dose, is the better strategy currently and keeping up the hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent and control the spreading of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently announced the global concern about the B.1.1.529 genetic variant of the SARS-CoV-2, the so-named Omicron. The first case was reported in the South of Africa last November.