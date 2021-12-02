Cuba Participates in III China-CELAC Forum

The III China-CELAC Forum will work on coordinating progressive forces to face the challenges of today's world for the good of our people and humanity.

Cuba expressed its gratitude today for the solidarity and unwavering support received from the People's Republic of China and its Communist Party, during the III China-CELAC Forum, which is being held virtually.

The Twitter account of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) expressed its gratitude to its Chinese counterpart and highlighted the excellent ties of friendship that unite both nations.

“Cuba attaches high importance to the historic and fraternal ties of friendship that unite us with the CCP, which are in an exceptional state. The participation in this III Forum of Political Parties ratifies it,” the tweet refers.

Chaired by the vice chief of the Department of International Relations of the CPC Central Committee, Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, the Cuban delegation participated today in the event.

Leaders or representatives of more than 100 political parties, organizations, and prestigious political scientists from more than 30 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are taking part in the virtual meeting.