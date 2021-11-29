Cuba Records Lowest Number of Active COVID-19 Cases of the Year

With a total of 863 active cases reported yesterday, Cuba registers the lowest figure for this indicator in 2021.

As reported today by the national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), Dr. Francisco Durán García, 467 fewer active cases were identified in the week of November 20-27 than the previous week, and figures of less than 1,000 active cases in a day were recorded for the first time.

"This says a lot about the number of patients recovered and the decrease in the number of those diagnosed in a day, which is what we are working for," said Durán García.

In the usual Monday television appearance, the specialist informed that a high number of tests continue to be processed and pointed out that 136,823 samples were studied from November 20 to 27, which represents some 4,719 more than the previous one.

After the analysis of the tests, 1,418 positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, were identified during the week, which shows a reduction of 646 confirmed cases.

The head of epidemiology also pointed out that the month of November registered a decrease in the number of positive cases, with a total of 9,586 confirmed cases, compared to the 66,150 diagnosed in October.

He pointed out that the number of pediatric cases also decreased, with 204 positive cases during the week, compared to 345 cases in the same period of the previous year.

Durán García regretted that from November 20 to 27 there were five deaths due to COVID-19, although he remarked that this figure shows a decrease in fatalities.

Se confirmaron 130 nuevos casos de #COVID19, para un acumulado de 962 350.

863 casos activos

838 evolución clínica estable

13 pacientes en estado crítico

12 pacientes en estado grave

8 300 fallecidos

953 130 pacientes recuperados

2 evacuados



��https://t.co/Y76dFuo1DA pic.twitter.com/bQwLTSWFqx — Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) November 29, 2021

"130 new cases of #COVID19 confirmed, for a cumulative 962,350. 863 active cases. 838 stable patients. 13 patients in critical condition. 12 patients in serious condition. 8,300 deaths. 953,130 patients recovered. 2 evacuated."

He highlighted that 192 discharges were granted yesterday, and stressed that 99 percent of all those infected have recovered.

In spite of the high number of recoveries, he warned that the importance of the disease cannot be underestimated, in order to continue preserving the control and achievements in the country.

Regarding the new variant of the virus identified in 14 countries named Omicron, the expert detailed that it is one of the five considered of concern due to its great contagious capacity.

In this context, he informed that Cuba will start applying, as from December 4, new measures in the control of international travelers.

He explained that people coming from countries where cases of this new variant have been identified must present their vaccination card and a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test with negative results.

Similarly, a PCR test will be performed upon arrival, and they will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine; on the sixth day they will undergo another test, and if it is negative they will be discharged.