"On Saturday, the Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary session to approve updating the policy," he said at the opening of the Cuba-Italy Business Forum in Havana.



Marrero reiterated that foreign investment "continues to be a fundamental component in the country's development, endorsed in the documents for updating Cuba's economic model."



"Cuba remains open to the world and to entrepreneurs willing to invest and do business under mutually advantageous conditions," the official added.



Rodrigo Malmierca, minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, announced the government would unveil a new Portfolio of Business Opportunities on Tuesday.



The portfolio features 503 projects in various sectors, with an estimated value of 12 billion U.S. dollars.