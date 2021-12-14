Presidents of Bolivia and Nicaragua Arrive in Cuba for ALBA Summit

Progressive leaders will analyze plans to continue strengthening cooperation, solidarity, independence, and sovereignty among Latin American countries.

The Bolivian President Luis Arce and the Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrived in Havana to participate in the 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

On Monday night, Arce pointed out that Cuba has taught the world that solidarity is sharing what one has even when one does not have much.

“Today, the Cuban people need us and we are here with 15 tons of food and 5 tons of medicines. This is our second delivery of humanitarian aid to this sister country,” the Bolivian president tweeted.

“Faced with the intensification of the U.S. criminal blockade against Cuba, Bolivia's response will always be more solidarity and more social justice for our peoples. Cuba is not alone!.”

What is the US #blockade on #Cuba? Excerpt from 'The War on Cuba Ep. 5' by Belly of the Beast Cuba. Full documentary here: https://t.co/cey6H2ezsg pic.twitter.com/Yi5jh2NinZ — tim anderson (@timand2037) December 2, 2021

At dawn on Tuesday, President Ortega arrived in Havana and was received by Higher Education Minister Jose Saborido. Currently, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and the Prime Ministers of Grenada, Keith Mitchell, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are also in Cuba.

Latin American progressive leaders will analyze plans to continue strengthening cooperation, solidarity, independence, and sovereignty among ALBA countries.

Their new summit will also address the problems caused by the illegal U.S. economic, financial, and trade sanctions against Latin American peoples, said ALBA Secretary Sacha Llorenti.