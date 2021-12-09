People's Congress for World Peace Kicks Off in Venezuela

Among the topics to be discussed are "popular democracy in the face of the multidimensional crisis."

The World People's Congress for Peace began Thursday in Venezuela with the participation of Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, who highlighted the struggle to guarantee political, economic and social rights to counteract the current multidimensional crisis.

"We are meeting to discuss the need to deepen the guarantee of political, economic and social rights of humanity for the welfare of the peoples," he said.

The meeting takes place when the United States began a Summit for Democracy, in which the Government of Washington excluded numerous countries, which were not in agreement with its policies.

In this regard, Plasencia commented that "Once again, (the U.S.) shows its arrogance by deciding that in a world of such diverse realities and thoughts, it can become the only State that can determine what is and what is not a democracy."

The event, which includes the participation of numerous political and diplomatic personalities worldwide, is scheduled to take place this Thursday and Fridayby means of videoconferences.

Among the topics to be discussed are "Popular democracy in the face of the multidemensional crisis;" "The road is peace, let us reject attempts to create a new Cold War."

"#Now| Chancellor @plasenciafelix from the World People's Congress for Peace: "We meet to discuss the need to deepen the guarantee of political, economic and social rights of humanity for the welfare of the peoples #PeoplesForPeace."

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, is scheduled to participate in the plenary session on Thursday.

Proposals to counteract the current challenges facing humanity and the planet in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are one of the topics to be addressed in this virtual meeting.

Likewise, respect for political, economic and social rights in the face of the pretension of domination by the so-called great world powers will also be discussed.

Similarly, the presentation of the Plan to Save the Planet, from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) and the Network of Global South Think Tanks, is also being planned.