ALBA Denounces US' Criminal Use of COVID Against Other Nations

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, ratified this Monday the regional bloc as a mechanism for strengthening Latin American unity.

At the José Martí Memorial, Llorenti, who is in Cuba to participate in the XX ALBA-TCP Summit to be held tomorrow, December 14, said at a press conference that there are challenges that no country can face alone, hence the importance of integration.

The former Bolivian minister accused the U.S. government of using the COVID-19 pandemic as a weapon by intensifying hostility and coercive measures against countries in the region. "Their Doctrine is the Monroe Doctrine. Ours is Bolivarian and Marti's."

Meanwhile, organizations such as the ALBA Bank allowed the transfer of vaccines, medical personnel, and others to Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to support in confronting the health emergency.

Llorenti described as criminal the conduct of the U.S. government towards countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, and said that Washington denied Venezuela the possibility of buying vaccines with its own resources.

He stressed the differences between the Organization of American States (OAS) and ALBA-TCP: "We have a radical difference, they for applying the Monroe Doctrine and neo-colonialism. Our doctrine is the Bolivarian and Martí doctrine and the defense of our sovereignty and independence at all costs," he emphasized.

Muy agradecido por la hospitalidad y contento por el resultado de mi reunión con @JosefinaVidalF.

Estamos listos para nuestra Cumbre, que es la cumbre de la solidaridad, la hermandad y la dignidad. https://t.co/7lYzHDTZkG — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) December 13, 2021

"Very grateful for the hospitality and happy with the outcome of my meeting with @JosefinaVidalF. We are ready for our Summit, which is the summit of solidarity, brotherhood and dignity."

The Executive Secretary of the Alliance defended the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States as the natural scenario for the continent's countries.

On Monday, heads of State and Government began to arrive in the Cuban capital. On Sunday, the leaders of the delegations of Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis were received by Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture.

The regional meeting included the analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures to face it, the presentation of the work objectives for 2022 and exchange on the regional situation and the hegemony of the United States.

ALBA-TCP comprises 10 Latin American and Caribbean countries and was founded in Havana on December 14, 2004, by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, leaders of the Cuban and Bolivarian Revolutions.