The ALBA-TCP Summit To Foster Latin American Sovereignty

Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Josefina Vidal said that 19th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) to be held in Havana on Tuesday will strengthen Latin American sovereignty.

"The Summit will be a good opportunity to assess the regional scenario, actions to guarantee peace and stability, and political agreements to prevent interference in our internal affairs," Vidal stated.

The coronavirus pandemic will be the main topic of debate since it has exacerbated pre-existing problems in the region, such as the economic crisis and social inequity. To counteract this impact, the ALBA-TCP countries will approve a health work plan for 2022.

Cuba will also offer to send locally-produced Abdala and Sovereign 02 COVID-19 vaccines' shipments to all member States, as it already did with Venezuela and Nicaragua. “This initiative we help boost the coronavirus immunization in our countries,” ALBA-TCP Secretary Sacha Llorenti recognized.

He also recalled that several Latin American countries face the effects of U.S. coercive measures and the climate crisis, which prevents achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

On Sunday, Cuba’s Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso received the Antigua & Barbuda and Saint Lucia delegates who will participate in the Summit. The remaining delegations are arriving today.

Founded by former presidents Hugo Chavez (Venezuela) and Fidel Castro (Cuba) in 2004, the ALBA-TCP currently has ten members States: Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, and Venezuela.