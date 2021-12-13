Bolivia & Venezuela Urge To Strengthen LATAM Integration

"Unity is indispensable to defend Latin American sovereignty, confront the colonialism vestiges, and the capitalist economic system that oppresses us": Choquehuanca

On Sunday, Vice Presidents David Choquehuanca (Bolivia) and Delcy Rodriguez (Venezuela) met in Caracas, where they ratified their countries' commitment to strengthen regional integration and fight social injustices.

"On behalf of our people, we received Choquehuanca and sent a message of peace and brotherhood to Bolivia," Rodriguez tweeted, stressing that her government defends Simon Bolivar’s political ideology.

Upon thanking Rodriguez’s welcoming, Choquehuanca highlighted the importance of strengthening the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), whose summit will be held in Havana on Tuesday.

"Regional integration is indispensable to defend our countries' sovereignty, confront colonial vestiges, and the capitalist economic system that oppresses us," he stressed.



#Today #10Dec 1830 the Liberator Simon Bolivar declared his last proclamation.This document shows not only the virtue of a visionary man but also the vitality of a statesman &politician &his ideological clarity to achieve the freedom of a continent.@CancilleriaVE @PlasenciaFelix pic.twitter.com/h9PzHDcV5B — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) December 10, 2021

Besides blaming rich countries for the global climate crisis, Choquehuanca called them to adopt an economic model that respects the environment and guarantees social protection. “Most vulnerable nations currently pay the irresponsibility and wrongdoing of developed countries,” he said, stressing that world solidarity must strengthen to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolivia and Venezuela have maintained fruitful bilateral relations for over 15 years. Since then, diplomatic exchanges only ceased during the dictatorship of Jeanine Añez (2019-2020), who did not recognize President Nicolas Maduro's administration. On June 24, however, Bolivian President Arce visited Caracas to participate in the 19th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) and celebrate the bicentennial of the Carabobo Battle, which consolidated Venezuela’s independence from the Spanish Crown.