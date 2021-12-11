Bolivia’s VP Choquehuanca Starts Official Visit to Venezuela

He will meet high-ranking Bolivarian officials to promote cooperation. The visit takes place one day after the closing of the World People's Congress for Peace held virtually from Caracas.

Bolivia's Vice President David Choquehuanca Saturday started an official visit to Venezuela to strengthen bilateral ties.

"This is not the first time I visit this wonderful country to which I come to continue working for the integration of peoples and consolidate the friendship between our sister nations," Choquehuanca declared.

He will meet high-ranking Bolivarian officials to promote cooperation in several fields. The visit takes place one day after the closing of the World People's Congress for Peace held virtually from Caracas to call for regional integration.

"We do not intend to hegemonize anyone in the world, and even less to pretend a colonizing attitude against any people. What we want to express is the genuine act of the struggles of the peoples, of their aspirations to be free from foreign interference, to be able to forge their future in Peace," Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said during the event.

On December 14, the XX Summit of @ALBATCP_Cuba will take place in Havana, #Cuba.



Opportunity to continue strengthening the principles of respect for sovereignty, solidarity, complementarity, justice, peace and cooperation.#ALBAUnida pic.twitter.com/FVPDqvxAqX — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) December 9, 2021

Choquehuanca welcomed the upcoming summit in Havana to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) and urge Latin American unity to confront fascism and imperialism.

The summit will focus on proposals to tackle the social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unilateral coercive measures applied by the U.S. against Member States.

"The path of our peoples is called integration. Our continent has been dismembered, we have been divided, and they have dedicated themselves to the systematic plundering of our natural resources," Choquehuanca stressed.