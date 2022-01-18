President Maduro Welcomes Ambassadors from Peru and Algeria

“We thank Hadjazi and Orozco for the respect shown to our President in this act, with which we consolidate our Bolivarian diplomacy of peace and cooperation," Chancellor Plasencia said.

On an official ceremony held in the Miraflores Palace on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the credentials of ambassadors Abdelkader Hadjazi (Algeria) and Librado Orozco (Peru).

“We thank Hadjazi and Orozco for the respect shown to our President in this act, with which we consolidate our Bolivarian diplomacy of peace and cooperation," Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia tweeted.

Hadjazi previously served as his country’s representative in Yemen and Eritrea. He was also chairman of the Political Group of the International Follow-up Committee to the Berlin Conference on Libya.

Orozco worked at the Peruvian diplomatic headquarters in Russia, Hungary, and Canada. Besides having been ambassador to El Salvador, he was permanent representative to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



"We are sure the diplomatic representation of these brother countries in our homeland will promote respect for international law and cooperation among peoples," President Maduro highlighted. Unlike the stability of diplomatic relations maintained with Algeria since 1971, Venezuela experienced a disruption of its relations with Peru during the administration of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), who embrazed the U.S. agenda against the Bolivarian nation. However, once Pedro Castillo assumed the presidency of Peru in 2021, this Andean country normalized its relations with Venezuela. “From now on, Caracas and Lima will start a new stage of diplomatic relations marked by dialogue, respect, and mutual commitment to achieve a constructive agenda that allows strengthening bilateral cooperation,” Plasencia pointed out.