Venezuela: Gasoline Pipeline Exploded Due to Illegal Drilling

On Tuesday night, Anzoategui Governor Jose Marcano informed that a gasoline pipe exploded in Naricua town in the Simon Bolivar municipality, leaving three people injured.

This accident, which was caused by a perforation of the pipeline by people who wanted to extract fuel illegally, occurred at approximately 6:30 in the afternoon in the sector known as Puente Grande, where firefighters and rescuers were trying to douse the flames for hours.

Due to the security operations carried out to prevent further damage, some rural communities in the Bolivar municipality were cut off for a few hours.

Images posted on social networks showed that the flames of the fire exceeded 50 meters in height, which allowed the glow of the explosion to be seen from several kilometers away.

The authorities evicted some of the families from the areas immediately adjacent to the accident site. So far, there are no reports of fatalities.